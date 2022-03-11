9-year-old girl, 13-year-old boy abducted in Archdale, police say; woman wanted on child abduction charge

ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — A 13-year-old boy and 9-year-old girl were allegedly abducted in Archdale, according to police.

On Monday, police received a report of two missing children who were allegedly taken from their home by a parent who does not have custody. Officers do not believe the children are in immediate danger.

Jayden Robertson, 13, was last seen wearing jeans and a T-shirt.

Isabella Robertson, 9, was last seen wearing a blue nightgown.

The two children may be with Tonya York. York is the mother of the two children and has visitation rights. She is now wanted on child abduction charges, according to police.

York was last seen driving an older burgundy Chevy S10 truck. Police say she may be in the southern part of Randolph County.