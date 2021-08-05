80-year-old man from Randolph County arrested on indecent liberties charges after fleeing to Michigan, deputies say

Piedmont Triad News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested in Michigan after he was accused of taking indecent liberties with a child in Randolph County, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

On June 14, deputies received a report of sexual offenses against children.

Investigators issued a warrant for the arrest of Larry O. Troy, 80, on four counts of felony indecent liberties with a child.

Deputies made multiple attempts to find the suspect before the Criminal Apprehension Team determined that Troy had likely fled to Michigan.

Randolph County deputies contacted agencies in Michigan, and, on July 30, Davidson police in Michigan found Troy.

He was charged as a fugitive from justice from North Carolina.

He is being held without bond, pending an extradition hearing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter