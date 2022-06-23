LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A child has died after a DWI crash in Lexington.

The crash happened on Tuesday just before 10 a.m. near Fairway Drive in Lexington. According to officers, a 2010 Pontiac G6 had crashed into the back of a North Carolina Department of Transportation truck parked on the road so state crews could remove storm debris.

Four children in the car were hurt in the crash, and on Thursday morning Lexington Police Department confirmed that one of the children, an 8-year-old, died from injuries sustained in the wreck.

Amber Whitaker is accused of driving while under the influence of methadone, according to court documents. Witnesses on the scene said that Whitaker nearly hit a pedestrian and ran a stop sign before the crash, and officers on the scene say they observed her nodding off during questioning.

Two of the four children in the car, a three-year-old and a four-year-old, were Whitaker’s, while the 8-year-old and 15-year-old were not her children.

FOX8 crews spoke to Whitaker’s stepdaughter online. She said Whitaker’s 3-year-old is currently in the ICU with a spinal cord injury. The 4-year-old had some bumps and bruises and was able to come home.

She’s currently charged with driving while intoxicated and driving with a revoked licensed. She was given a $500 secured bond and was released from jail. No word on any additional charges Whitaker might face after the death of the 8-year-old.