8 pounds of meth found during traffic stop on I-40 in Alamance County

Alamance County Sheriff's Office vehicle (WGHP file photo)

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Alamance County deputies found 8 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Friday, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Jose Ignacio Figueroa Anorve, 25, of Kannapolis, is charged with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies stopped the vehicle on Interstate 40 for speeding.

During the stop, a K-9 search of the car was conducted.

Deputies found around 8 pounds of methamphetamine and $7,400 in cash.

Anorve was held under a $250,000 bond.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (336) 570-6300.

