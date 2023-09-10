ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Eight people are facing felony charges following a series of larcenies that saw over $30,000 worth of property be recovered after being stolen, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say they received multiple reports of larcenies between the dates of Aug. 15 and Aug. 23.
The larcenies were reported to have taken place in the following locations:
- 3500 block of Fleming Graham Road (Northern Alamance County)
- 3800 block of Fleming Graham Road (Northern Alamance County)
- 2900 block of Greystone Drive (near Mebane)
- 3200 block of Calloway Drive (near Mebane)
Investigators say the following items were among those stolen during the larcenies:
- Two enclosed trailers
- A boat and trailer
- A truck
- A utility trailer
- Two zero-turn mowers
Deputies say they have taken eight suspects into custody, filed 25 charges and recovered $34,200 worth of property.
Listed below are those charged and their charges:
- Randolph Lee Williams, 33, of Mebane
- Three counts of felony larceny
- Two counts of obtaining property by false pretense
- Given a $25,000 secured bond
- Daniel Alan Lowe, 60, of Burlington
- One count of felony possession of stolen property
- Given a $20,000 secured bond
- Thomas Charles Waddell, 37, of Mebane
- Three counts of felony larceny of a motor vehicle
- One count of felony larceny
- One count of felony possession of stolen property
- Given a $20,000 secured bond
- Daniel Arthur Keller, 48, of Burlington
- One count of felony possession of stolen property
- Given a $5,000 unsecured bond
- Krista Dawn Hubbard, 35, of Burlington
- One count of felony possession of stolen property
- Given a $5,000 unsecured bond
- William Chad Walker, 45, of Mebane
- Three counts of felony larceny of a motor vehicle
- One count of felony larceny
- Given a $10,000 secured bond
- Leah Holloway Mitchell, 44, of Gibsonville
- Three counts of felony larceny of a motor vehicle
- One count of felony larceny
- Given a $30,000 unsecured bond
- Jared Terrell Gibson, 41, of Mebane
- One count of felony possession of stolen property
- One count of felony possession of methamphetamine
- One count of felony possession of a controlled substance on jail premises
- One count of possession of drug paraphernalia
- Given a $10,000 secured bond
There is no further information available at this time.