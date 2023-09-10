ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Eight people are facing felony charges following a series of larcenies that saw over $30,000 worth of property be recovered after being stolen, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they received multiple reports of larcenies between the dates of Aug. 15 and Aug. 23.

The larcenies were reported to have taken place in the following locations:

3500 block of Fleming Graham Road (Northern Alamance County)

3800 block of Fleming Graham Road (Northern Alamance County)

2900 block of Greystone Drive (near Mebane)

3200 block of Calloway Drive (near Mebane)

Investigators say the following items were among those stolen during the larcenies:

Two enclosed trailers

A boat and trailer

A truck

A utility trailer

Two zero-turn mowers

Deputies say they have taken eight suspects into custody, filed 25 charges and recovered $34,200 worth of property.

Listed below are those charged and their charges:

Randolph Lee Williams, 33, of Mebane Three counts of felony larceny Two counts of obtaining property by false pretense Given a $25,000 secured bond

Daniel Alan Lowe, 60, of Burlington One count of felony possession of stolen property Given a $20,000 secured bond

Thomas Charles Waddell, 37, of Mebane Three counts of felony larceny of a motor vehicle One count of felony larceny One count of felony possession of stolen property Given a $20,000 secured bond

Daniel Arthur Keller, 48, of Burlington One count of felony possession of stolen property Given a $5,000 unsecured bond

Krista Dawn Hubbard, 35, of Burlington One count of felony possession of stolen property Given a $5,000 unsecured bond

William Chad Walker, 45, of Mebane Three counts of felony larceny of a motor vehicle One count of felony larceny Given a $10,000 secured bond

Leah Holloway Mitchell, 44, of Gibsonville Three counts of felony larceny of a motor vehicle One count of felony larceny Given a $30,000 unsecured bond

Jared Terrell Gibson, 41, of Mebane One count of felony possession of stolen property One count of felony possession of methamphetamine One count of felony possession of a controlled substance on jail premises One count of possession of drug paraphernalia Given a $10,000 secured bond



There is no further information available at this time.