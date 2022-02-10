8 charged after fight at Asheboro bar sends 1 to hospital

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Eight people were charged on Thursday in connection to a bar fight that last month in Asheboro, according to an Asheboro Police Department news release.

The incident happened just before 2 a.m. on Jan. 23. The video of the fight went viral.

Officers responded to Lucky’s Burger-N-Tap on 1224 E. Dixie Dr. after they were told about a fight, but the scene had cleared by the time they arrived.

On Jan. 24, Fernando Guzman told Asheboro police he was assaulted at Lucky’s Burger-N-Tap and had personal items stolen while there.

The following people have been charged in connection to the fight.

Ross Lambert, of Robbins, has been charged with:

two counts of simple assault

disorderly conduct by fighting

misdemeanor assault inflicting serious injury

assault on a female

Christopher Michael Teague, of Biscoe, has been charged with:

disorderly conduct by fighting

misdemeanor assault inflicting serious injury

simple assault

Bryce Daniel Morgan, of Robbins, has been charged with:

disorderly conduct by fighting

assault and battery

Dustin Heath Chriscoe, of Robbins, has been charged with:

felony assault serious bodily injury

disorderly conduct by fighting

Brantley Derrek Morgan, of Robbins, has been charged with:

two counts of assault and battery

disorderly conduct by fighting

misdemeanor assault inflicting serious injury

Cody Newton Hussey, of Robbins, has been charged with:

disorderly conduct by fighting

assault and battery

Joshua Allen Cheek, of Asheboro, has been charged with:

disorderly conduct by fighting

two counts of simple assault

assault on a female

Amanda Paige Allen, of Star, has been charged with:

allow conduct on licensed premise

false report to police station

Raul Munoz and Fernando Guzman spoke to FOX8’s Alliyah Sims days after the fight.

The two say everything escalated after a patron started getting irate as Fernando started looking for his wallet.

“We didn’t want to fight. Just wanted to find my wallet and get out of there,” Fernando said. “Whenever his buddy came over pushed him and swinging at that moment, I knew it was just me and him. We had to protect ourselves as much as we could and try to survive.”

He says the group went outside to avoid any further confrontation and was followed outside by the crowd.

“We never felt protected by the security. We felt they were protecting them. That’s the sad thing. We tried to leave so many times, and they let them come after us,” Fernando said. “When I saw the video, my blood was boiling because I realized how bad the situation was towards us. That’s not a fight. That’s a hate crime, and I noticed that.”

Raul suffered minor bruises and scratches, while Fernando was taken to the hospital for an injured jaw.

In 2020, a fight at the Lucky’s Burger N Tap ended in someone dying. Raul and Fernando say they’re fortunate this situation didn’t turn out the same way.