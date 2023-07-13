STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Stokes County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a 79-year-old man was found dead on Wednesday.

At around 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Stokes County Emergency Communications got a call reporting a person possibly being dead on the 1000 block of Wild Country Road in Madison.

Emergency personnel found Thomas Brindle, 79, dead at the scene. Investigators say that a struggle occurred and that Brindle’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation will assist the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

No further information is available at this time. Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 593-8787 or Stokes County Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8506.