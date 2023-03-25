GRAHAH, N.C. (WGHP) — A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Graham on Friday night, according to the Graham Police Department.

A person pulled up to a checking station on the Exit 148 off-ramp of Interstate 85/40 at NC 54 where officers were located.

The person told police that a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle on East Harden Street near Woody Drive.

Officers responded to the scene and found a man lying in the roadway. CPR was performed immediately but the man would ultimately be pronounced dead once EMS arrived.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene after the crash. The deceased pedestrian has been identified as Earl Ray Brooks, 76, of Graham.

Witnesses say that Brooks walked out into the vehicle’s lane of travel.

Investigators say that Brooks may have been intoxicated at the time of the crash.

The medical examiner’s office is conducting an investigation.

Police say that no charges are being filed as a result of the crash.