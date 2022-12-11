ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A 73-year-old was killed as the result of a crash on US 29 in Rockingham County, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers say that Richard Austin Lane, 73, of Greensboro, was traveling south on US 29 in a 1982 Porsche passenger car and struck a 1999 Chevrolet truck that was traveling west across US 29 from Cornelius Road to McWalker Road.

Troopers say that Lane struck the passenger side of the Chevrolet as the driver was attempting to cross US 29.

Lane was pronounced dead at the scene, according to NCSHP. The driver of the Chevrolet suffered minor injuries in the crash but was not taken to the hospital.

Witnesses told investigators that prior to the crash, Lane had passed them at a high rate of speed and further noted that he did not have his headlights on.

Investigators say speed was a contributing factor to the crash and that impairment is not suspected as a cause at this time.

The driver of the Chevrolet is not expected to face any charges surrounding the crash, according to NCSHP. They were however cited for driving with a suspended license.