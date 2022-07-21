RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A maor power outage is affecting parts of Randolph County Thursday morning.

The Duke Energy outage website is reporting over 5000 outages in the areas of Level Cross, Randleman and Sophia in Randolph County. The initial map showed 7000 customers without power, but that number seems to have been trimmed back.

According to Randolph County dispatch, there was a fire involving a tree that fell on a power line.

This is all happening on the north side of the county, towards the Guilford County Line.

Duke Energy is estimating 11 a.m. for restoration time.