70 shell casings found after drive-by shooting, High Point police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in High Point.

Officers were called to the 700 block of Gordon Street about a shooting on Wednesday. While there, they found a man who had been shot inside a home.

The man is stable and his injuries are considered not life-threatening.

Officers found 70 shell casings in the street in front of the home, both pistol and rifle ammunition.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000.