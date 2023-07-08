ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — 7 people were rescued from rapids while tubing on the Dan River, according to the Madison-Rockingham Rescue Squad.

Chief Roy Stewart has confirmed that 7 people were rescued from the Dan River on Saturday morning at Madison River Park.

The group was reportedly tubing down the river and did not have life jackets with them when they “got in trouble with some rapids,” according to Chief Stewart. 1 teen and 6 adults were rescued, one of the adults is considered to be in critical condition.

There is no further information available at this time.

The Madison-Rockingham Rescue Squad posted the following statement on Facebook in regard to the current struggles the squad is facing.

Madison Rescue Squad is 95% volunteers with one part time 8 to 5 Monday – Friday. Our volunteers have to drop what thay are doing and respond to the base or scene. The Town of Madison funds the Squad with only $5,000 to cover Rescue and medical calls a impossible task. New water park and river rescue calls are increasing. Our response is delayed due to volunteers running calls from the home no paid staff. Please help us get the funding needed to provide timely service to the citizens. Call town council men and women ask why they continue to not fund the Rescue squad appropriately. Our volunteers have to train at the state level, raise our own funds and run the calls. Statement from Madison-Rockingham Rescue Squad on Facebook