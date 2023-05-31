BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple teenagers have been charged after a “senior prank” left a Piedmont-Triad school with thousands in damage.

Burlington Police Department says that they reviewed surveillance video and interviewed multiple people after the vandalism at Walter M Williams High School in Burlington, where cement and tennis balls were dumped into multiple toilets.

Five 18-year-old boys and two juveniles were charged with misdemeanor injury to real property and breaking with entering.

“Any individuals who are students within Alamance-Burlington School System may also face additional consequences through the enforcement of the district’s Student Code of Conduct,” according to police.

The Alamance-Burlington School System had decided that it will press charges after a “senior prank” at Williams High School caused over $4,000 in damages.

While the district had been on the fence about charges, ABSS told Monday that it had decided to move forward. The school district says it is still working to identify the “multiple suspects” involved.

On May 26, ABSS reported that students “gained entry” into Williams overnight and poured cement into the toilets and urinals.

Maintenance crews cleaned up overturned desks, damaged lockers, graffiti, eggs and trash at several other high schools including Western, Eastern, Southern, Cummings and Graham High School. Other acts of vandalism were also reported across the district.