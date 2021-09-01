7 arrested in Winston-Salem narcotics investigation

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Seven people were arrested Tuesday night in a large narcotics sting.

Winston-Salem police officers were conducting a narcotics investigation around the 3000 block of Greenway Avenue, leading to a large police presence in the area.

Seven people were arrested in connection to this investigation, according to police. Multiple firearms and “a quantity” of drugs were seized at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.

