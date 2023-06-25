FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Seven men are in custody after allegedly getting caught in the act of stealing motor vehicles, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 4:15 a.m. on Sunday, deputies came to the 3600 block of Williston Road after getting a report about numerous people trespassing at a business.

Investigators say that a large group of people were breaking into and stealing vehicles from the business.

At the scene, deputies found the suspects still in the process of breaking into vehicles and the suspects ran away. They were able to successfully apprehend and arrest seven suspects.

Those suspects are:

Abdu Maeruf Ali, 23, of Charlotte; held on a $10,000 secured bond

Duane Isaac Austin, 30, of Charlotte; held on a $50,000 secured bond

Devontray Jaquarius Brooks, 18, of Charlotte; held on a $15,000 secured bond

Marquelan Chici Moody, 20, of Mooresville; held on a $100,000 secured bond

Kenneth Lanier Reid, Jr, 24, of Charlotte; held on a $10,000 secured bond

Tesfa Tekletsion Yohannes, 28, of Charlotte; held on a $10,000 secured bond

Keenen Omarion Hamrick, 19, of Kannapolis; held on a $50,000 secured bond

All seven suspects are charged with felony larceny of a motor vehicle, felony breaking or entering into a railroad car, misdemeanor resist, delay, or obstruct a public officer and misdemeanor first-degree trespassing.

Additionally, Hamrick is being charged with two additional charges of felony assault with a deadly weapon on a government official.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no further information available at this time.