GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The sixth animal rabies case of the year has been confirmed in Guilford County, according to the Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services.

A raccoon found on Dillon Road in Jamestown tested positive for the rabies virus on Thursday.

This is the sixth confirmed case of animal rabies in Guilford County in 2023.

North Carolina law requires that all domestic pets (cats, dogs, and ferrets), whether living inside or outside, aged four months or older be vaccinated for rabies.

Animals that are confined in outdoor fenced areas should also have current rabies vaccinations. Supervising pets when they are outdoors could prevent contact with wild animals and lessen the possibility of rabies exposure.