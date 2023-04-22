EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — An Eden man is facing a felony arson charge following a Saturday structure fire, according to the Eden Police Department.

At around 1:40 p.m. on Saturday, the Eden Fire Department came to the 300 block of South Center Street after getting a report of a structure fire.

While the fire was being put out, firefighters requested for police to respond due to the suspicious circumstances behind the blaze.

Once officers arrived at the scene, Henry Edward Hall, 66, of Eden, was detained for further investigation.

The Rockingham County Fire Task Force responded to the scene as well and conducted an in-depth investigation into the cause of the fire.

After investigators consulted their findings with the Rockingham County District Attorney’s Office, Hall was charged with second-degree arson and taken into custody.

He is being held on a $75,000 secured bond and will appear in court on May 1.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to contact Lieutenant Andrew Kenyi at (336) 623-9755 24 hours a day or at (336) 623-9240 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Anyone wishing to provide information and remain anonymous is asked to call Rockingham County Crimestoppers at (336) 349-9683.