64-year-old woman dies after running off road in Pfafftown, troopers say

PFAFFTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — Troopers are investigating a fatal wreck in Pfafftown.

Around 8 a.m. Monday morning, troopers say Irma Pozo, 64, of East Bend, crossed the center line around the 8800 block of Reynolda Roay.

Pozo then ran off the road, hitting a tree down an embankment. She died at the scene.

While troopers are still investigating the crash, they have confirmed that the road was icy at the time, which could have been a contributing factor, though it may be too premature to say for sure.

A burst of icy rain created a lot of traffic snarls all across the Piedmont Triad, but so far this is the only reported fatality from any of the early-morning crashes.