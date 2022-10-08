LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A 63-year-old woman and a juvenile were both shot in Lexington on Saturday afternoon, according to the Lexington Police Department.

At 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to Cotton Grove Road after getting a report of a 63-year-old woman with a gunshot injury.

While investigating the gunshot injury call, officers received a call from Lexington Memorial Hospital about juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators say that the call about the 63-year-old woman and the call about the juvenile were related to the Cotton Grove Road incident.

The 63-year-old woman’s injuries are considered to be serious. The juvenile’s injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

There is no further information available at this time.

This is a developing story.

Lexington Police Department is actively investigating this incident. Anyone with information about this shooting and investigation, please call Lexington Police at (336) 243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at (336) 243-2400.