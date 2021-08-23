61-year-old woman shot, killed in Winston-Salem’s 21st homicide of year

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating a shooting inside a residence that has left a 61-year-old woman dead.

Winston-Salem police responded to a call about a shooting around 4:25 Saturday morning. There they found Donna Blackmon inside a residence at the 1200 block of East Fourteenth Street with a gunshot wound.

Emergency service crews responded to the scene, but Blackmon was pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, this is the 21st homicide of 2021.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.