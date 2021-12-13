61-year-old man dies in hit-and-run on Patterson Avenue in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has died after being involved in a hit-and-run this weekend.

On Saturday just before 6:30 p.m., police responded to the 4100 block of North Patterson Avenue in Winston-Salem. When they arrived, they found Gregory Slade, 61, with injuries from being hit by a vehicle.

Slade was taken to the hospital and died Sunday from his injuries.

This crash is being investigated. The driver involved failed to stop or remain on the scene, according to police.

This is the 30th motor vehicle fatality of 2021 compared to 23 at the same time in 2020. This is the 9th pedestrian fatality of 2021.

Anyone with information is asked to call Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.