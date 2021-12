GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A six-year-old child was hit by a car Tuesday night, authorities confirm.

The crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. on Pisgah Church Road near the intersection with Normandy Road.

Officials with the police department confirmed that a six-year-old child was hit and taken to the hospital with serious injuries but said that they were stable.

No charges are being filed.