6-week-old in Lexington hospital with life-threatening injuries, parents charged with child abuse

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Two parents in Lexington are facing child abuse charges, and a six-week-old is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to a Davidson County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies received a report of a possible child abuse case and began investigating.

The report was made after a six-week-old arrived at a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

During the course of the investigation, detectives learned the child was injured over the past week while in the care of its parents in Lexington.

The parents, Zachery Ryan Honeycutt, 23, of Lexington, and Destiny Alisa Watts, 18, of Lexington, were arrested and charged.

Honeycutt was charged with one count of felony intentional child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.

Watts was charged with one count of felony negligent child abuse serious bodily injury.

Both are in the Davidson County Detention Center under $200,000 secured bonds.

The six-week-old remains hospitalized in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.