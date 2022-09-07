BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Six juveniles were arrested after a pursuit with officers in Burlington resulted in a crash that totaled two vehicles on Wednesday, according to a Burlington Police Department news release.

At 12 p.m., officers with the BPD responded to the Citgo Gas Station at 1382 S. Church St. when they were told about a disturbance.

Arriving officers learned that a gun was displayed during an altercation in the parking lot. A witness was able to provide a vehicle description and license plate, and officers learned the vehicle was reported stolen from Durham.

The suspects left the scene before police arrived.

At 12:48 p.m. Officers found the suspect vehicle on South Mebane Street near Catherine Drive. The vehicle drove away from officers when they tried to stop it.

Officers began a pursuit which ended in a crash with a Burlington police K-9 vehicle in the intersection of South Mebane and Alamance Road.

Six juveniles fled from the vehicle on foot, and officers chased them, the release says.

Five of the juvenile suspects were apprehended. A sixth suspect was found hiding behind a business on Heather Road after a K-9 track.

Both the police vehicle and the suspect vehicle were totaled in the crash.

The officer involved in the crash has minor injuries and was not taken to a hospital. The police K-9 was not injured.

Related criminal charges will include:

felony flee to elude

felony hit and run

possession of a stolen motor vehicle

resist, delay and obstruct