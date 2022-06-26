STAR, N.C. (WGHP) — A 53-year-old woman was shot and killed in Star on Saturday night, according to Chief David Kime.
Kime says that at around 10:08 p.m. on Saturday night the suspect, a black man in a mask, walked into the Quik Chek on 231 South Main Street where the 53-year-old victim was working.
Kime says the man was the only person in the store. He then walked up to the victim and began to have a conversation with her. The victim proceeded to open up the cash drawer when the suspect suddenly brandished a .22-caliber handgun and shot her three times.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect is still at-large at this time.
The North Carolina State Burea of Investigation is handling the investigation into the murder.