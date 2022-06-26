STAR, N.C. (WGHP) — A 53-year-old woman was shot and killed in Star on Saturday night, according to Chief David Kime.

Kime says that at around 10:08 p.m. on Saturday night the suspect, a black man in a mask, walked into the Quik Chek on 231 South Main Street where the 53-year-old victim was working.

The area surrounding 231 South Main Street (Google Maps)

Kime says the man was the only person in the store. He then walked up to the victim and began to have a conversation with her. The victim proceeded to open up the cash drawer when the suspect suddenly brandished a .22-caliber handgun and shot her three times.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect is still at-large at this time.

The North Carolina State Burea of Investigation is handling the investigation into the murder.