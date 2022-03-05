’50/50 Flip’: Alamance County couple celebrates success of their home renovation TV series

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An Alamance County couple have made millions flipping homes, and now they’re celebrating the culmination of one of their biggest adventures yet: their home improvement TV series.

“50/50 Flip” is a six-episode series on A&E and follows Dedric and Krystal Polite as they try to renovate and flip 10 homes for less than $50,000 in 50 days.

The Polites, owners of “Be Polite Properties,” have been buying, renovating and flipping houses and properties in Burlington and Alamance County ever since they started their company in 2017.

Their mission? To lift communities by helping families build generational wealth through home renovation.

The Polites have grown their business from about three properties to more than 60 rental units. Those units are collectively worth more than $5 million.

If the show does well—and showrunners say it has—it could be picked up for more seasons.

On Saturday, the couple celebrated the finale of their six-episode season at the Turner Theater at Elon University.

Elon School of Communications’ students will be working with the Polites through summer internships and possible future productions of the 50/50 Flip show.