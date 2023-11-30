DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Five people were shot at a home in Lexington on Wednesday during a fight, according to a Davidson County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Davidson County deputies responded to a home on NC HWY 8 in Lexington when they were told about a shooting.

Arriving deputies found five people who had been shot, and all five of them were taken to the hospital.

Investigators say a fight happened at the home between two people that led to the shooting.

No charges have been filed at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.