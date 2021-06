WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Five people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Winston-Salem on Monday night, according to officers on the scene.

The crash happened at the intersection of Akron Drive and Ogburn Avenue.

There is no word on what caused the crash. Three cars were involved.

Winston-Salem police investigators told FOX8 at least some of the injuries are serious.

The intersection will be closed for several hours while police investigate.