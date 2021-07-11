5 people in hospital, including juvenile, after overnight shootings in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Five people were hospitalized after shootings overnight in Greensboro on Sunday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 12:57 a.m., police responded to the One 17 Sofa Bar & Lounge on 117 N. Greene St. when they were told about a shooting.

Officers found one victim in stable condition who was taken by EMS to a local hospital.

A Juvenile gunshot victim arrived at a local hospital later in a private vehicle.

At 1:24 a.m., police responded to Lucky’s Skate Shop & Lounge on 2216 Patterson St. when they were told about a shooting. Responding officers did not find any victims at the scene.

Three gunshot victims arrived at a local hospital later in a private vehicle.

No suspect information was available.

Both investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.