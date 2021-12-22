GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A family of five lost their home early Wednesday morning in a fire.

5 people displaced, dog killed in early morning apartment fire in Greensboro (Lauren Crawford/WGHP)

Fire officials confirm that units were dispatched 200-G Greenbriar Road just after 2:30 a.m. They found a two-story apartment on fire. It’s not clear if other units were damaged.

It took about half an hour for the fire to get under control.

All five people who lived there — two adults and three children — were unharmed in the fire, but a dog was found dead inside.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.