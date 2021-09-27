5 juveniles arrested after Domino’s Pizza delivery driver robbed, assaulted in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Five juveniles were arrested Sunday after a Domino’s Pizza delivery driver was assaulted and robbed, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

Around 4:54 p.m., officers spoke to a delivery driver for Domino’s Pizza who reported he had been robbed by five male suspects while he was making a delivery to a recently vacant home on Paramount Street.

The 61-year-old Archdale man reported that when he arrived to make the delivery, the suspects forced him inside the home, held him down, assaulted him and stole items, including but not limited to his car keys and money from his pockets.

A police report filed by the HPPD states $19 was stolen along with an iPhone 7 valued at $450.

The victim was left with minor injuries from the assault. The suspects left the area in the victim’s vehicle.

Deputies from Davidson County found the occupied stolen vehicle in their jurisdiction, and the

driver fled from law enforcement before eventually crashing into another vehicle during the

pursuit after taking the Highway 109 exit in Thomasville.

The driver of the vehicle that was hit was taken to the hospital.

The four people ran away from the stolen vehicle after the crash.

Thomasville Police Department officers and High Point officers set up a perimeter while a K-9 team from Thomasville searched the area for the suspects.

Three of the suspects were found and arrested during the K-9 search. The fourth suspect was found and arrested a short time later when he tried to get a passing driver to give him a ride.

The fifth and final suspect was arrested hours later.

In total, one 17-year-old, three 16-year-olds and one 14-year-old were arrested. They are charged with:

robbery with a dangerous weapon

misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon

kidnapping

larceny of a motor vehicle

Anyone with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000 or Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.