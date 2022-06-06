FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Forsyth County announced a busy weekend for their juvenile-focused team.

Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that their Juvenile Intervention & Investigation Team “is hard at work,” going on to say that on Saturday they made five arrests, including two juveniles, with a total of nine charges between the suspects.

They also said they seized five guns; an AR and four handguns, one of which was a “ghost gun.”

The team was originally scheduled to launch on July 1, but launched a month early. The team works with a specific focus on stopping juvenile-related crime.

At a forum on gun violence in May, District Attorney Jim O’Neil outlined that most of the drive-by shootings that are under investigation are committed by juveniles.

“The fact is, these shootings, the overwhelming majority are being committed by juveniles…this when school is in session. We are approaching the summer months. There is not a person on this panel. We are all worried about this summer,” the district attorney said.

These deputies work in tandem with the school resources officers in Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools and with the school district.

They accept anonymous tips through their 24-hour hotline – (336) 917-7030.

The team was created with roughly $2.2 million from the American Rescue Plan Act that was approved by county commissioners in March.

It will fund the program through 2024.