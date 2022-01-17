5 children rescued after going missing on Belews Creek

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Five children were found safe after going missing on Belews Creek on Monday, according to an official with knowledge fo the scene.

A man had five of his children went in the water at the Pine Hall Boat Ramp on an inflatable paddle boat on Belews Lake.

At some point around sunset, the children accidentally floated off. They were on paddle boards, and father lost sight of them around 6 p.m. after bringing someone back to the dock.

First responders were able to get boats in the water to search for them.

Around 9:45 p.m., all five of them were found and taken to the hospital.

There is no word on their conditions at this time.

A bystander found three of them in his personal boat. The other two were found nearby.