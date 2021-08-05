44 pounds of cocaine seized in Alamance County traffic stop

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A traffic stop in Alamance County on Wednesday led to a large seizure of cocaine, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Juan Francisco Lopez, 35, of Elon, is charged with trafficking cocaine by possession and trafficking cocaine by transportation.

Deputies stopped a vehicle on Wednesday for “multiple motor vehicle violations.”

A probable cause search was done by deputies, which yielded 20 kilos (about 44 pounds) of cocaine.

The release did not say where deputies stopped the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be forthcoming, the release said.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.