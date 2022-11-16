LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Two juveniles, an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old were detained in Lexington on Wednesday after officers responded to a shots fired call.

Around 4:55 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of Smith Avenue and Fairview Drive. When they arrived, police say they found several shell casings.

It appeared the shots were fired out of two vehicles.

Witnesses described the suspect vehicle. Officers found the vehicle and tried to stop it around 5:10 p.m.

When they pulled into a Lowe’s parking lot, three people jumped out of the vehicle and ran away. One person stayed and was detained.

Officers set up a perimeter and found the three people who ran away.

FOX8 is told charges are pending for a 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old man.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.