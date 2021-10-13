4 suspects charged in Winston-Salem break-in; 1 suspect injured jumping off 3rd-floor balcony after victim shot at them in self-defense

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Four suspects were charged after breaking into a Winston-Salem apartment, on Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Reginald Williams, Leroy Streeter, Tamir Best and Allen Little are each charged with breaking and entering with intent to terrorize. Little is additionally charged with possession of a stolen firearm.

At 12:25 p.m., officers were called to 732 Scholastic Court on a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they were told four possible suspects were leaving the area in a car. Officers were able to find the car and stopped it, taking the four suspects into custody.

Officers later learned from a woman who lived in an apartment at the complex that three men came into her apartment and one had a gun.

The woman went to her boyfriend in the back bedroom of the apartment.

The boyfriend shot at the suspects in self-defense, according to the release.

The suspects then ran out of the apartment. Two ran out of the front door and one jumped off the third-floor balcony. The suspect who jumped off the balcony sustained minor injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment at a local medical facility.

No other injuries were reported.

The gun used during the crime was reported stolen from Greensboro.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.