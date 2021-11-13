4 shot at party in Winston-Salem, taken to hospital

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Four people were shot at a party in Winston-Salem and taken to the hospital, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 12:17 a.m., officers with the WSPD responded to a reported shooting on Gregory Street. Investigators say a party was happening and multiple people began firing guns for an unknown reason.

Before they arrived on the scene, officers saw a vehicle matching the description provided leaving the area. They pursued the vehicle to the 1100 block of South Marshall Street.

The driver of the vehicle, Treshawn Plater, 22, of Winston-Salem, was arrested, and a 21-year-old shooting victim was found inside the vehicle.

Officers who responded to Gregory Street found a 22-year-old Thomasville woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

A local hospital then told police two more gunshot victims had arrived: a Winston-Salem 19-year-old and a 22-year-old Winston-Salem woman.

All four shooting victims are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information is available at this time.

The WSPD is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the WSPD. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.