4 male juveniles in High Point facing gun, drug charges

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Four male juveniles are facing gun and drug charges after being arrested on Thursday, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

Around 6:10 p.m., officers responded to Washington Terrace Park on Gordon Street regarding a large fight.

Arriving officers found around eight to 10 juveniles who ran away. All were later apprehended. During the investigation, two handguns were recovered along with a felony amount of marijuana.

Four male juveniles, two 14-year-olds and two 15-year-olds, will be charged on juvenile petitions on various charges, including affray, gun and drug offenses.

Two were charged with weapons violations and both were in possession of 9mm handguns.

Secured custody orders for the juveniles charged with the weapons violations were not granted by the Guilford County Juvenile Court System.

The juveniles were then released to their parents.

