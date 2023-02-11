GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County crash left four people injured on Saturday morning, according to Guilford County EMS.

EMTs say that the crash occurred at around 3 a.m. on Highway 61 near Interstate 85.

It was a two-vehicle accident, according to EMTs. Four people were taken to the hospital as a result, three via ambulance and one via Air Care.

EMTs say that the person who was taken by Air Care was pinned in their vehicle for an hour before being successfully extricated. Their injuries are described as “serious.”

Shane Glen/Guilford County EMS

An intrusion on both sides of the pinned victim’s vehicle made it difficult for EMTs to extricate them. The two vehicles struck a pole after colliding.

There is no information available as to what caused the crash at this time.