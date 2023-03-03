BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Four men have been charged in connection to a fight and stabbing that left two people in the hospital last month, according to a Burlington Police Department news release.

According to police, a fight between two people who know each other started inside the Burlington Food Hall around 12:45 a.m. on Feb. 24 and then went outside onto East Front Street between South Lexington Avenue and South Spring Street.

They say this was not a random act of violence, and both parties are “well-known” to the police.

Police say that a 33-year-old man was injured in an assault, and a 42-year-old man had been stabbed after the assault. Both men have non-life-threatening injuries.

While the crowd was breaking up, another suspect fired shots at a vehicle leaving the scene.

Initially, they responded to shots fired on East Front Street, but they have not confirmed if there were any shots fired.

Officers identified the following people who they believe were involved in a large fight and have been charged with felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury:

Raphael Tomar Carter, 41, of Burlington

Brooks Demond Packingham, 41, of Graham

Luther Enoch, 42, of Mebane

Trevon Lamar Pinnix, 39, of Burlington

Burlington officers search for suspect accused of shooting at vehicle

Burlington officers also released a surveillance picture of the person they believe shot at the vehicle and are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect.