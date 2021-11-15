4-car wreck leads to car going through the front window of High Point business

(Courtesy of the High Point Fire Department “7 House”/Facebook)

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A car found itself lodged into a building in High Point after a multi-car wreck.

According to one of the drivers, a car ran a red light at North Main Street crossing East English Road. A second car driving on East English Road swerved to avoid hitting the car, causing it to collide with a third car. That car hit the first car, that ran the red light, and then hit the front bumper of a fourth car.

The fourth car left the road and crashed through the windows of HTL Furniture on North Main Street.

The driver and passenger in the third car were taken to the hospital, but no one else was injured.

There was an estimated $20,000 dollars in damages to HTL Furniture.

The driver of the first car was charged with failure to stop at a stoplight.