REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A $3,000 reward is now on the line for information in the deadly shooting of a 21-year-old man in Reidsville, according to the Reidsville Police Department.

At about 8:12 p.m. on Oct. 16, police responded to a report of shots fired on the 1500 block of Sherwood Drive.

At the scene, officers found 21-year-old Johnathan Paez-Rubio suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Police are looking for information and are calling on the community to help.

“Investigators are following leads but need community assistance,” the police department said in a news release. “Justice needs to be served and the family needs closure.”

The reward is specifically for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Investigator Collins at (336) 347-2343 or anonymously contact Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.