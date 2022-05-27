GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – They are rapists and child abusers and predators. Many are on the sex offender registry. Some have done time in prison.

There are more than 20 references – including three with ties to the Piedmont Triad – on the database of sexual offenses released late Thursday by the Southern Baptist Convention in an effort to clean up decades of hiding disgraced church leaders.

Not all of them hid successfully, the database discloses, because they were caught, charged, convicted and, ultimately, incarcerated for their various offenses.

The church’s executive committee had promised earlier this week to release the database after disclosing a widespread cover-up revealed by an internally commissioned investigation by Guidepost Solutions. This followed a report in 2020 by the Houston Chronicle and the San Antonio Express-News that revealed hundreds of previously undisclosed charges of sexual abuse.

There are two church officials from High Point who were charged and convicted and another church worker from Raleigh who is serving out his probationary time in Guilford County. Most of those cases have been well-chronicled.

FILE – In this Tuesday, June 11, 2019 file photo, Christa Brown, of Denver, Colo., speaks during a rally in Birmingham, Ala., outside the Southern Baptist Convention’s annual meeting. Brown, an author and retired attorney, says she was abused by a Southern Baptist minister as a child. After reading an investigative report released by the SBC on Sunday, May 22, 2022, Brown said it “fundamentally confirms what Southern Baptist clergy sex abuse survivors have been saying for decades. … I view this investigative report as a beginning, not an end. The work will continue.” (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)

Todd Turner Brock, a pastor for 17 years at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 3929 Johnson St. in High Point, pleaded guilty in 2007 to charges of solicitation to commit first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, participating in the prostitution of a 17-year-old boy and the dissemination obscenity. He was sentenced to 10 to 12 months in prison and resigned from church on March 30, 2007.

Guy Ellis Carr Jr., a deacon and volunteer at Emerywood Baptist Church, 1300 Country Club Road in High Point, was convicted in 2009 on eight counts of taking indecent liberties with a minor between 1976 and 1979. He was in prison from December 2009 until April 2013.

A third man, Brian “Doug” Goodrich Jr. of Raleigh, is serving his probationary period in Guilford County after a 13-year term on various charges of raping eight boys between the ages of 13 and 15.

The probe by the church began 15 years ago when Christa Brown of Colorado, now 68, told church leaders that she had been abused by a youth pastor who served Southern Baptist churches in various states.

There are 205 pages and some 600 entries in the database that covers individuals from 2007 into 2022. Some entries are almost entirely redacted to protect minors and otherwise innocent names. Others have individual names blacked out.

Others from North Carolina

The database includes these people with connections to North Carolina:

Coy Privette, a past president of the Baptist State Convention of North Carolina, a trustee at the Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in wake Forest, a trustee of SBC’s Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission and a former pastor and state legislator, was given probation after pleading guilty to aiding and abetting prostitution in 2015.

Roy Mace Honeycutt II, a former pastor at Baptist churches in Asheville and Mars Hill, served time in prison and is a registered sex offender.

Jude Dayton Hughes, a former pastor at Jonas Ridge Baptist Church and custodian at Avery County High School, was convicted of sending pornographic photos of himself to a 17-year-old girl.

Marty Eugene Meadows, a youth minister in Bessemer City, Texas, was convicted on 33 charges of indecency with a minor. He is a registered sex offender in North Carolina.

Laurie Christine Rehrer, a former teacher at New Hope Christian Academy in Fayetteville, pleaded guilty to two counts of having sex with boys younger than 18. She served probation and is a registered sex offender.

Jonathan Winfield Rose, a music and youth minister at Rocky Hock Baptist Church in Edenton, was charged with solicitation of a child by computer to commit illegal sex acts. There is no record of his being sentenced, and his name is not in the NCDPS database.

Paul Kevin Shives, a deacon at New Hope Baptist Church in Gastonia, was sentenced to prison in 2008 after being convicted on 11 charges, including indecent liberties with a child and statutory rape. He appealed, but the North Carolina Court of Appeals found no error in 2009. The church’s database lists him as being incarcerated, but there is no convict with that name (or variations of that name) in the state’s inmate database.

Justin Eugene Taylor was a seminary student in Wake County who in 2007 was arrested on one count of indecent liberties with a 10-year-old child. Three other charges were added, and he served a year in prison.

Rudolph B. Walls, a former associate pastor at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, was on probation in North Carolina for the molestation of a male teenager and was sentenced to prison when he violated that probation after being sued in Pennsylvania.

Brandon James Carter, a youth and music minister at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Cherryville, pleaded guilty to abusing a 13-year-old girl. He served less than 3 years and is on the sex offender registry.

Dennis Ray Collins, a former youth minister and volunteer baseball coach at Thalia Lynn Baptist Church in Virginia Beach, Virginia, pleaded guilty to indecent liberties with a teen. After 5 years in prison, he is serving 20 years of probation as a registered sex offender in North Carolina.

Thomas Lee Elliott, a youth minister at Autryville Baptist Church in Roseboro, was arrested for soliciting a minor over the internet for a sexual act and attempted indecent liberties with a minor. He received a suspended sentence.

Robert Gibson Warrick, a deacon from Mint Hill, was convicted of four counts of indecent liberties with a minor in 2012 and was released from prison in 2015. He is a registered sex offender.

Clyde Wesley Way, a volunteer student ministries team leader from Stanly County who served at North Carolina Baptist Assembly at Fort Caswell, pleaded guilty to four counts of indecency with a minor.

Lawrence Webber, a member of the choir and lay preacher at Reeder Memorial Baptist Church in Charlotte, was charged with three counts of rape of a child under 13 and five counts of indecent liberties with a child. He received a suspended sentence and probation for taking indecent liberties. He was a registered sex offender.

James William Bell, a youth minister at Mount Tabor Baptist Church in Anderson, South Carolina, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for abusing four boys. He had three other convictions for lewd acts on a child and was a registered sex offender in North Carolina.

FILE – In this Tuesday, June 11, 2019 file photo, Jules Woodson, center, of Colorado Springs, Colo., is comforted by her boyfriend Ben Smith, left, and Christa Brown during a demonstration outside the Southern Baptist Convention’s annual meeting in Birmingham, Ala. First-time attendee Woodson spoke through tears as she described being abused sexually by a Southern Baptist minister. A blistering report on the Southern Baptist Convention’s mishandling of sex abuse allegations, released on Sunday, May 23, 2022, is raising the prospect that the denomination, for the first time, will create a publicly accessible database of pastors and other church personnel known to be abusers. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett, File)

The Brock case

The News & Record delivered details about the case against Brock, who was 42 at the time and living on Old Mill Road in High Point when in March of 2007 a 17-year-old boy in Kernersville confided in his parents and a school counselor that Brock had been abusing him.

In arrest warrants, police said Brock engaged in sexual activity, sexual bondage, anal sex and oral sex with a 17-year-old boy for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of the activity, the News & Record reported.

Officers seized from Brock’s home computers, videotapes, weapons and “a black plastic bag that contained a leather whip, makeup and necklaces,” the newspaper reported

The Carr case

Guy Ellis Carr Jr. was 65 when police was arrested him after investigating allegations of sexual assault between 1973 and 1981, the News & Record reported. A Guilford County grand jury indicted Carr on 13 counts of taking indecent liberties with children, 13 counts of crimes against nature, three counts of first-degree statutory rape and three counts of first-degree sexual offense.

Although Carr was a deacon at Emerywood Baptist Church, members told the News & Record that he had “no part in the children’s ministry or any role with children at the church.”

His family owned Carr Mill Supplies on Manley Street.

The Goodrich case

Goodrich was 26 and a volunteer youth worker and seminary student intern at Providence Baptist Church in Raleigh. He was released in August 2020 from a 13-year prison sentence after pleading guilty on two counts of statutory sex offense, four counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of minor and two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child.

The abuse, involving eight boys aged 13 to 15 who were part of his Bible study group, occurred in 2005 while Goodrich was an intern.

Prosecutors said Goodrich took advantage of his leadership role over the boys and what started as truth-or-dare games and escalated into “more inappropriate activities” as a group and one-on-one, WRAL-TV reported.