GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Several students at Western Guilford High School got sick after ingesting an unknown substance this week.

According to Greensboro police, three students ingested the unknown substance and then were treated by emergency services on the school campus Tuesday at 3:51 p.m.

A Greensboro police spokesperson told FOX8 a student distributed the unknown substance to other students. They said the students did not overdose.

Investigators did not identify the substance.

Some parents were left concerned about what was going on around the school after not hearing from administrators.

Valerie Garrett-Reyes said her tenth-grade daughter told her about the situation.

“I don’t want my kid to see drug deals going on,” she said. “I moved here, and I thought this was a nice area, and not that it’s going to be totally innocent…but now we’re talking about somebody possibly dying.”

Garrett-Reyes told FOX8 she has not heard anything from the school administration about what happened.

“We’re not informed as parents,” she said. “Don’t we deserve that much?”

FOX8 crews asked Guilford County Schools Superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras about the emergency call during a news conference Thursday.

“We cannot comment on individual students who might have suffered medical emergencies,” a district spokesperson responded.

Garrett-Reyes wants parents to become more involved to help stop an emergency from happening.

“I think they should open the doors and allow the parents to come,” she said. “So you can see what’s going on and help keep an eye on other people’s children as well.”

She’s considering other options for her child’s education.

“At the bottom line of it all, my kid has to be safe,” Garrett-Reyes said.

A Greensboro police spokesperson told FOX8 no one has been arrested or charged in connection to what happened.

The school resource officer is following up.