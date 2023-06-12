BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Just one week after Governor Roy Cooper launched a gun safety campaign, a shooting is being investigated involving three teenagers in Burlington.

Two 15 year-olds and one 19-year-old are out of surgery and in the hospital.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Burlington police responded to a shooting at the intersection of Holly and Evan Streets.

The Burlington Police Department says they are in the beginning stages of the investigation, but the department has plans in place to reduce acts of violence amongst youth in the community.

“We encourage our parents, our grandparents, aunts and uncles to be courageous and be involved in their kids’ lives, to know what they’re what they’re going through, how they can best help them,” said Police Captain Nick Wright with the BPD.

The BPD says addressing violence is a community effort that starts at home.

Wright said the biggest concern in this case is the ages of those involved.

“These activities are always a concern for us, regardless of the school year, whether it be after school or during school, the people that are not engaged in school. Iit’s an ongoing concern for the police department year-round,” Wright said.

The BPD says they rely on the community police academy and junior police academy with school resource officers to reduce acts of violence amongst youth.

Officers are also taking additional steps to reach out to community members after situations like this happen.

“After periods of investigations like this, we have officers go door to door and engage people in those communities to figure out what’s going on there. How can we help them prevent things in the future and understand specifics of each investigation?” Wright said.

Burlington police said officers did go back to the neighborhood at the corner of Holly Street and Evans Street to knock on doors and speak with homeowners about the shooting.

Currently, there are no suspects are in custody.

If you have any information regarding this incident, law enforcement is asking you to call the BPD or Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers to give an anonymous tip.