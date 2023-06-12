BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Investigators are seeking suspects in a shooting that left three teenagers injured in Burlington.

According to police, on Sunday around 6:30 p.m., they were called about a shooting at the corner of Holly Street and Evans Street. When they got there, they found three people, identified as one 19-year-old and two 15-year-olds, who had been shot.

They were taken to the hospital with critical injuries, but police say they believe their injuries are not life-threatening.

“More information will be released as it becomes available,” according to the Burlington Police Department.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 336-229-3500.