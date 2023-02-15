THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Three teachers at Thomasville Primary School have died in the past three months, according to Thomasville City Schools.

Andrea White-Hunter, a second grade teacher, died on Nov. 14, 2022, per the school district. Eva Shetley, a kindergarten teacher, died on Jan. 13, and Terry Register, a second grade teacher, died on Saturday.

The school district says that they are unable to release information about the causes of death out of respect for the families of the deceased. They did however state that “each teacher had different and unique health concerns that contributed to their passing.”

TCS released the following statement on their response to the deaths:

“Our crisis team and counselors from across our district were on site in each instance and stayed for as long as needed to ensure the needs of students and staff were met. On Friday, February 17, 2023 Thomasville Primary School will be on a remote instruction day. This will allow us to provide important resources for our school staff, our students and our families. There will be opportunities throughout the day on Friday, February 17th for students, families and our staff to engage with the resources being made available by many of our community partners. Our entire community is rallying around the school and our district and we appreciate the love and support of all those around us during this difficult time.” Statement from Thomasville City Schools

The district says that they hired a full-time teacher for White-Hunter’s class and placed a teacher from a different grade level in Shetley’s class. A long-term substitute will work with Register’s class until the district is able to hire another teacher.