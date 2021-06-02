3 suspects identified after shooting on Huffman Mill Road in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Burlington police have identified three suspects after an exchange of gunfire between people in two cars on May 26.

Julius Devonte Gray, 20, of Burlington, is wanted for two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, going armed to the terror of the public, attempted discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, disorderly conduct and carrying a concealed weapon.

Nathaniel Antonio Danyada Marsh, 21, of Greensboro, is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, going armed to the terror of the public and carrying a concealed weapon.

Patrick Treyshawn Bailey, 23, of Greensboro, is wanted for aid and abet assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, aid and abet discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and assault by pointing a gun.

The incident originated near Holly Hill Mall, police said in a news release. A fight led to an exchange on gunfire on Huffman Mill Road.

No injuries were reported but an unrelated third vehicle was hit by gunfire.

The Burlington Police Department is asking anyone with information on this case to call Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100.