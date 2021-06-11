3 suspects identified after ‘fugitive at large’ alert sent in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Three suspects have been identified after the search for one of them prompted a “fugitive at large” mobile alert on Thursday night, according to a news release from the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

Shalik Naquan White, 21, of High Point, Zachary Deontra Kearns, 29, of Thomasville, and Keyon Jordan Canty, 21, of Thomasville, are each charged with first-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, three counts of first-degree kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a felon, discharging a firearm within an enclosure to incite fear, and possession of a firearm with an altered serial number.

Shalik Naquan White

Zachary Deontra Kearns

Keyon Jordan Canty

On Thursday, deputies were called to a home on Panther Lane, southwest of Thomasville, on a report of an active home invasion.

Deputies took White and Kearns, who were still inside the Panther Lane home, into custody.

As deputies arrived, they saw a car leaving the home. There was a brief pursuit but Canty crashed the car on Lower Lake Road and ran, according to the release.

Around 10:45 p.m., many people received an emergency alert on their phones that read “Please shelter in place fugitive at large.”

After an extensive search of the area, Canty was found and arrested.

The three suspects are being held in the Davidson County Jail under $1 million secured bonds.

They are scheduled to appear in court on July 8.