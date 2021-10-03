3 suspects arrested after armed robbery in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three suspects were arrested on Saturday night after an armed robbery in Winston-Salem, according to a Winston Salem Police Department news release.

At 8:51 p.m., officers were sent to a report of an armed robbery of a person on Edgewood View Lane.

Officers arrived and spoke to the victim, a 37-year-old Winston-Salem man, who said he was walking near Cloister Drive when a dark four-door vehicle pulled up close to him.

The victim said three males got out of the suspect vehicle armed with handguns and demanded his money.

The suspects took the victim’s wallet, house keys, clothing, cell phone and an undisclosed amount of money then drove away in the suspect vehicle.

The three suspects were found on Old Greensboro Road.

Antonio Dwayne Stroud, 23, of Winston-Salem, Isaiah Elonzo Hawkins, 22, of Winston-Salem, and Torey Levay Kellum, 20, of Winston-Salem, were arrested for robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The WSPD is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the WSPD. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.